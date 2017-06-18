

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said two people were transported to hospital after a third floor fire at an apartment on Corydon Avenue.

Officers said the blaze broke out around 4 a.m., and the two people suffered minor smoke inhalation.

The Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service said the building was evacuated and the fire was extinguished.

The cause is still under investigation.

Winnipeg police said the street was closed temporarily but reopened at 7 a.m. Sunday.