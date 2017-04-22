Featured
Vehicle catches fire downtown Saturday morning
A vehicle caught fire on Main Street near St. Mary Avenue Saturday morning. (Source: Evan Morgan)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, April 22, 2017 11:47AM CST
A vehicle caught fire on Main Street near St. Mary Avenue Saturday morning.
A witness saw flames and thick smoke coming from the vehicle, which was stopped at a light around 9:40 a.m.. The witness told CTV News it didn’t appear anyone was inside the vehicle.
Firefighters and police could not provide any other information about the fire. CTV will update with more information when it becomes available.
Vehicle fire on Main St. near St. Mary Ave. this morning. No other details available at this time. (Video: Evan Morgan) #ctvwpg pic.twitter.com/dTxq1OEK9t— CTV Winnipeg (@ctvwinnipeg) April 22, 2017
