People gathered for a vigil Ndinawe Youth Resource Centre night to honour a teen with autism and epilepsy who died in care.

Lydia Whitford would have turned 19 years old Friday.

Last July, she was found dead inside her home in the RM of Springfield.

Whitford lived with autism and epilepsy and had lived in the home since 2013, along with a licensed foster parent.

RCMP are now treating her death as a homicide.

She was in the care of Sandy Bay Child and Family Services at the time of her death, the agency told CTV News. It's considered an extension of care because Lydia was an adult.