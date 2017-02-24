Featured
Vigil marks birthday of woman with autism who died in CFS care
People gathered for a vigil Ndinawe Youth Resource Centre night to honour a teen with autism and epilepsy who died in care. (Photo: Glenn Pismenny/CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, February 24, 2017 8:24PM CST
People gathered for a vigil Ndinawe Youth Resource Centre night to honour a teen with autism and epilepsy who died in care.
Lydia Whitford would have turned 19 years old Friday.
Last July, she was found dead inside her home in the RM of Springfield.
Whitford lived with autism and epilepsy and had lived in the home since 2013, along with a licensed foster parent.
RCMP are now treating her death as a homicide.
READ MORE: Family of woman with autism found dead in foster home seeks answers
She was in the care of Sandy Bay Child and Family Services at the time of her death, the agency told CTV News. It's considered an extension of care because Lydia was an adult.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Manitoba Attorney General, 3 chief justices call for replacement of preliminary inquiries
- 'I lost my cellphone, somebody stole my bike': Brandon 911 dispatcher has heard it all
- Teen girl sprayed with 'unknown substance' at St. Vital mall
- Conservative leadership candidates debate policies
- $12 million slated for MTS Centre renovations