The Waverley West neighbourhood has seen the most growth fees paid compared to other suburbs.

A new report at City Hall says $1.96 million worth of growth fees, also known as impact fees, have been collected as of the end of September in Winnipeg.

Waverley West saw 69 new permits issued for home builds, totaling $680,000 in growth fees.

Old Kildonan was second at 63 permits with fees reaching $531,000. Wilkes, Transcona West and South St. Boniface made up the rest of the list.

Mayor Brian Bowman fought to introduce the charges, arguing homeowners in sprawling suburbs were not paying their fair share for related infrastructure and services.

The money is being set aside in a reserve fund for infrastructure projects.