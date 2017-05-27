Featured
Winnipeg Harvest raises $20,000 in support of newcomers
Nolan Kowal, CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, May 27, 2017 1:19PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, May 27, 2017 3:07PM CST
With Ramadan beginning on Saturday, Winnipeg Harvest raised about $20,000 at a fundraiser dinner Friday night in support of newcomers to Winnipeg as part of the Give 30 campaign.
Chris Albi, the communications manager for Winnipeg Harvest, said they raised about $5,000 more than last year.
“Give 30 has helped mobilize people of all faiths and backgrounds for a common goal—to help fight hunger and feed hope. Initiatives like this help us walk alongside individuals and families helping them step up and out of poverty,” said Kylie Exner of Winnipeg Harvest in a release.
Somali refugee Yahya Samatar, who swam across the Red River to get to Canada in 2015, said Winnipeggers have been very welcoming.
“They guided me and helped me become a part of the community,” he said in the release. “I now have a job, friends, and feel part of something.”
Give 30 supports food banks all across Canada.
Ramadan is a religious holiday for Muslims that runs until June 24.
