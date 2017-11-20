

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have arrested a man wanted on a number of violent offences.



Police said in July, they received a report a woman was assaulted by a man armed with a firearm. Then in October police were told a man was in possession of a loaded revolver at a residence.



On Oct. 28, police said a man threatened and assaulted another man with a sawed off shotgun.



A few days later, on Oct. 31, a 24-year-old man was shot in the upper bodyand a 28-year-old woman was shot in the lower body at a residence in Winnipeg. Police said the suspect then confronted adults at a nearby residence and threatened to shoot them.



Police issued an arrest warrant for Samuel Tache McKay on Nov. 4.



On Saturday police were called to a house in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue where a man was armed with a gun inside. Police were able to place a suspect under arrest, and located a loaded .22 calibre revolver inside.



Samuel Tache McKay, 29, was arrested and charged with several offences including attempted murder and possessing a restricted firearm.