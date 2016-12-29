

Sarolta Saskiw, CTV Winnipeg





A winter storm headed for southern Manitoba on Friday, and Winnipeg is expected to get up to 10 centimetres of snow.

The City of Winnipeg said it is monitoring the weather and if conditions warrant immediate attention, they will sand, salt and plow, giving priority to main routes.

Residential plowing will continue as scheduled until Saturday morning. The city encourages people to check the Know Your Zone app to see then their area is being plowed.

If more snow does fall, the city said further decisions will be made depending on the amount Winnipeg receives.

The city tells CTV News that on average a major snow clearing operation, including residential street plowing, will usually be in the range of $6 to $7 million. However, each operation is unique, so the city said the cost can sometimes be lower or higher than the average – factors such as the amount of snow, duration of the event and temperature can all impact the cost.

It stressed some services are experiencing delays and interruptions since the storm that hit southern Manitoba on Sunday and Monday. The city said garbage and recycling collection is running two to three days behind schedule in some areas.

The city has current snow clearing information available on their website.