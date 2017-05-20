

Nolan Kowal, CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Public Library hosted the first of two drag queen events on Saturday.

Read by Queens, a family story time event, took place at the Millennium Library on Saturday afternoon. Drag queens led the event, which included picture book readings, crafts and games.

“Read by Queens is an event that celebrates the diversity of families and individuals,” Karin Borland, administrative coordinator of youth services for the Winnipeg Public Library, said in a news release.

The WPL partnered with Sunshine House and other community organizers to put on the event, which is funded by the Institute of Women’s and Gender Studies at The University of Winnipeg.

“I want my family, and all queer families in Winnipeg, to feel safe, welcome, and represented in programming,” Corrine Mason, a Winnipeg parent and a Read by Queens community organizer, said in the release.

The second Read by Queens is scheduled for Wednesday, May 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the West End Library. Admission is free, but you must register by visiting a library branch or by calling 204-986-4677.

The WPL has over 1,000 fiction and non-fiction books on LGBTTQ themes.