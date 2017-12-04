Winnipeg's finance chair wants the province to take over ambulance services.

Last Wednesday the city announced the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is freezing funding at 2016 levels for ambulances, costing the city millions of dollars.

Councillor Scott Gillingham says he's set to bring a motion forward to devolve the responsibility of ambulances to the WRHA.

Gillingham says health is a provincial responsibility and Winnipeg taxpayers should not be on the hook to cover the ambulance shortfall.

Last week health minister Kelvin Goertzen said the city received a 27 per cent increase in funding between 2015 and 2016.