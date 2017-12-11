

A woman has been arrested following the homicide of an 18-year-old woman in July 2016.

RCMP said the suspect was arrested on Thursday in Winnipeg, in relation to the death of 18-year-old Lydia Whitford.

On July 14, 2016, officers were called to a home in the R.M. of Springfield where they found Whitford already dead.

Whitford lived with autism and epilepsy. Officials originally told the family, they believed Whtiford died of natural causes, but her death was deemed a homicide in February 2017.

She was living in a foster home at the time of her death.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, investigators arrested and charged Lisa Marie Campbell, 26, with Manslaughter.