Winnipeggers are expressing support for people in Edmonton following two violent attacks which unfolded near the Commonwealth Stadium city Saturday night.

Edmonton police said they are investigating ‘acts of terrorism.’ The first attack unfolded during a CFL game between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Edmonton Eskimos. The second attack occurred a few hours later as fans filed out of the game. Several pedestrians were run down, police said.

In a statement to CTV News the Winnipeg Blue Bombers said the team flew back to Winnipeg after the game without incident.

“We thank everyone for their care and concern and extend our thoughts to Edmonton Police officer injured and citizens as a result of last night's attack,” said Communications Director, Darren Cameron.

Sunday officials in Winnipeg expressed messages of support on Twitter.

Mayor Brian Bowman tweeted:

Winnipeg stands w/ the citizens of Edmonton & all those affected by last night's act of hate. A resilient city like #Yeg won't be divided! — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) October 1, 2017

Winnipeg police tweeted:

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the City of Edmonton. Wishing the victims a speedy and full recovery. @edmontonpolice — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) October 1, 2017

Idris Elbakri, a member of Manitoba’s Muslim community tweeted:

Dear #Edmonton your pain is our pain. Your strength gives us strength. ♡ from winnipeg. — idris elbakri (@ielbakri) October 1, 2017

Safety and Security

Winnipeg police tell CTV News they are watching events in Edmonton closely but don't have any comments on potential law enforcement or security issues in Winnipeg at this time.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers said Sunday the team works closely with Winnipeg police and law enforcement agencies, and has a security plans in place for all events at Investors Group Field.

"We always review our procedures after incidents occur around the world at sporting and large-scale events, and continue to hold fan safety at investors group field as our highest priority," said Cameron.