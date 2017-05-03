

CTV Winnipeg





Bargain hunting Winnipeggers lined up and battled bouts of rain early Wednesday morning at the grand opening of Outlet Collection Winnipeg.

Jay Dangerfield said he got in line at midnight so he could claim the title as the first person to arrive.

“Why not?” he said. “It was kind of boring, cold and boring. I got a little hungry.”

He brought friends along to keep him company while hanging on to his number one spot in the queue.

"I'll be the first one in the mall, the first one to do something," he said.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg offers over 400,000 square feet of retail space at the corner of Kenaston Boulevard and Sterling Lyon Parkway. It has 100 outlet stores, including Saks OFF 5th, DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse and Winners.

Laurie Bergstrom lined up at 5 a.m., drawn by gift card giveaways and cash draws to celebrate the opening.

“Apparently, it’s my first rodeo, because I didn’t bring a blanket, or a raincoat, or runners,” she said.

“I wore flip flops, because I want to buy some new Nikes when I’m here."

Here's a look at some of the stores inside Outlet Collection Winnipeg. #ctvwpg pic.twitter.com/zTUNzapfA2 — Beth Macdonell (@BethCTV) May 3, 2017

Premier Brian Pallister and Mayor Brian Bowman were among some of the attendees on hand to help open the mall.

Prizes and live entertainment were planned for the rest of the day