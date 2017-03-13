Featured
Woman shot and killed in West Broadway
Police were called to a home in the 200 block of Spence Street just after 10 p.m. Sunday (Source: CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, March 13, 2017 4:52AM CST
Last Updated Monday, March 13, 2017 10:31AM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service said they are investigating after a 21-year-old woman died following a shooting Sunday night.
Police said they were called to the 200 block of Spence Street just after 10 p.m., after someone heard a gunshot in the area.
Officers found a woman outside a home who appeared to have been shot. The 21-year-old victim was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information about the incident or who may have been in the area at the time is asked to call 204-986-6508 or 204-786-8477.
