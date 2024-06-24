WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • 1,500 customers impacted by outages in southern Manitoba due to high winds: Hydro

    Outages in southern Manitoba according to Manitoba Hydro's outage map on June 24, 2024. (Manitoba Hydro) Outages in southern Manitoba according to Manitoba Hydro's outage map on June 24, 2024. (Manitoba Hydro)
    High winds in the Pembina Valley region are causing power outages for a number of people according to Manitoba Hydro.

    Hydro posted on X that around 1,500 people are impacted by the outages and crews are working as quickly as possible to restore power.

    Hydro's outage map shows pockets of outages in areas including Altona, Winkler, Blumenfeld, Morden and Plum Coulee.

    No timelines have been given for when the outages will be fixed.

