1,500 customers impacted by outages in southern Manitoba due to high winds: Hydro

High winds in the Pembina Valley region are causing power outages for a number of people according to Manitoba Hydro.

Hydro posted on X that around 1,500 people are impacted by the outages and crews are working as quickly as possible to restore power.

Hydro's outage map shows pockets of outages in areas including Altona, Winkler, Blumenfeld, Morden and Plum Coulee.

No timelines have been given for when the outages will be fixed.