1 dead, 3 injured in Friday morning crash on Portage Avenue

One person has died and three people were injured following a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at a Portage Avenue intersection Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at Portage Avenue and Bedson Street at 7:36 a.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Three people were taken to hospital - two in unstable condition and one person in stable condition.

A truck with damage is seen at the site of a crash on Portage Avenue and Bedson Street in Winnipeg on Sept. 13, 2024. (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg)

A witness named Lillian lives in the building across the street from where the collision happened. She said she heard the crash and screams Friday morning so she went outside to check out what happened.

She said she saw a man laying on the road and watched emergency workers cover him up.

“This corner is bad,” she said.

Lillian, a witness at the scene, speaks with CTV Winnipeg following a crash on Portage Avenue and Bedson Street on Sept. 13, 2024. She said she knows of another person who got hit by a car at the same intersection about six months ago. (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg)

She said that because she knows of another person who got hit by a car at the same intersection about six months ago.

She said she is extra careful crossing the street.

“When I cross there, I stop, because people whip around there and don't look. It’s very bad.”

A damaged bus shelter is seen at Portage Avenue and Bedson Street following a fatal crash in Winnipeg on Sept. 13, 2024.(Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg police said the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. A news release is expected later on Friday.

A damaged bus shelter and pickup truck can be seen in the area, and Manitoba Hydro workers were seen working on a damaged power pole.

Manitoba Hydro said 1,350 customers in the area are without power.

Both directions of Portage Avenue between David Street and Cavalier Drive are closed and drivers are being rerouted.

This is a developing story. More details to come.