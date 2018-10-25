

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said one person is dead after a vehicle rolled over near Portage la Prairie, Man.

It happened Tuesday at around 5:30 a.m., police said, on Highway 1 near Road 19W.

When officers arrived they found an empty vehicle sitting right side up between the roads in the grass median.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle when it rolled over, was found a short distance from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators do not believe the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

RCMP traffic analysts remain on scene and continue to investigate.