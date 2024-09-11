10 abandoned sites in Manitoba

Scattered across Manitoba's prairie expanse are hundreds of abandoned sites holding stories of a bygone era.

Since 2007, Gordon Goldsborough has been exploring these sites and trying to uncover the heritage behind them.

"I'm always fascinated when I find some remnant of the past, and I want to know its story," he told CTV News.

"These are buildings that had a history, that had people in them that loved them. Here they are now, perhaps standing abandoned, and I want to know what led them to become this way."

Goldsborough is the head researcher at the Manitoba Historical Society and author of the three-book Abandoned Manitoba series. He has visited and documented thousands of abandoned sites in the province, and has created an interactive map so others can visit them too.

"There's lots of things out there waiting to be found," he said.

Here are 10 of Goldsborough's top abandoned sites in Manitoba.

10: Wingham Consolidated School

An undated image of Wingham Consolidated School. (Submitted by Gordon Goldsborough)

9: Valleyview Building

An undated image of Valleyview Building. (Submitted by Gordon Goldsborough)

8: Port Nelson

An undated image of Port Nelson. (Submitted by Gordon Goldsborough)

7: Pineland Forest Nursery

An undated image of Pineland Forest Nursery. (Submitted by Gordon Goldsborough)

6: Ninette Sanatorium

An undated image of Ninette Sanatorium. (Submitted by Gordon Goldsborough)

5: Negrych Homestead

An undated image of Negrych Homestead. (Submitted by Gordon Goldsborough)

4: Manitoba Refinery Building

An undated image of Manitoba Refinery Building. (Submitted by Gordon Goldsborough)

3: Leary Brickworks

An undated image of Leary Brickworks. (Submitted by Gordon Goldsborough)

2: Harrison Flour Mill

An undated image of Harrison Flour Mill. (Submitted by Gordon Goldsborough)

1: Birtle Residential School

An undated image of Birtle Residential School. (Submitted by Gordon Goldsborough)