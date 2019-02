Jason Gaidola , CTV News





A northern Manitoba woman says she travelled 10 hours -- from Thompson to Winnipeg -- suffering on a bus, unshielded from frigid cold.

Vivian Rabiscah said she and 20 other passengers left Thompson, Man., at 10 p.m. on Monday night on a Thompson Bus & Freight charter with no heat and a broken front door for the entire trip.

“It was really cold; you had to bundle up like, right now,” Rabiscah told CTV News Wednesday.

She said temperatures were near 40 below and every passenger, including children and seniors, had to wrap themselves in blankets to keep warm throughout the long ride. Rabiscah said the bus driver did make a stop in Grand Rapids at a gas station where riders were able to find warmth.

She said the driver could not close the door, nor figure out the cause of no heat.

“He said he couldn't turn it up because of the sensors, it was already warm enough.”

“I’m like, ‘it's not warm enough!’”

CTV News reached out to a company spokesperson and they said the door malfunction occurred due to the cold conditions. The said the situation was “rectified”.

Thompson Bus said they did not receive any formal complaints from the trip and said if anyone was affected they should contact them.