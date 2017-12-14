

CTV Winnipeg





A post office in Niverville was broken into early Thursday morning.

RCMP said officers received a call around 6:20 a.m., that the front door of the post office had been pried open.

Investigators said parcels and other items were dumped on the floor. It is unknown if any items were taken.

St. Pierre Jolys RCMP continues to investigate. Anyone with information that may assist officers is asked to contact RCMP at 204-433-7908.