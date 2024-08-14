10 Winnipeg 7-Elevens facing closure due to crime

A number of 7-Eleven stores may be set to close in the long-time slurpee capital of the world.

Two Winnipeg city councillors say company officials have told them 10 city stores are on the chopping block, but they are looking for help to avoid the drastic measure.

This isn’t the first time 7-Eleven stores in Winnipeg have faced closure,

The William Avenue 7-Eleven closed down in late 2019. It was shuttered due to crime

“Being a slurpee fan and a drink fan and all the goodies that 7-Eleven does bring, I'm a frequent flyer, so yeah, it did hit home,” says customer David Gaumond.

Gaumond says the absence of 7-Eleven impacts the neighbourhood.

"You really feel the brunt of it because after a certain time of the day there's nothing open,” he said.

Other 7-Elevens have closed in the inner city in recent years and now more could too.

"7-Eleven wanted to meet with us because they're talking about 10 stores they're shutting down where it's just way out of hand,” said Coun. Ross Eadie.

Eadie and Point Douglas city Coun. Vivian Santos tell CTV News, 7-Eleven officials, including the CEO and a local store manager, told them in a private meeting last week that several locations are losing money because of shoplifting and crime

If things don't improve, they may have to close ten stores.

“They had mentioned that they can't continue to lose the amount of money and revenue with the amount of stealing that has occurred throughout the 10 stores. It's just not sustainable,” Santos said.

Santos says this is disheartening to hear as many inner city and North End residents rely on the popular chain for food.

The councillors say 7-Eleven called for the meeting, pressing them on solutions to curb the criminal activity

Santos says a number of ideas were discussed, including more police patrols, and the possibility of 7-Eleven adding Liquor Mart-style security measures.

The province is currently funding police overtime for officers to target businesses plagued by retail theft.

“It’s a program that is working and I hope that we can continue to work with the province to continue on with this program,” Santos said.

CTV News has reached out to 7-Eleven for a response to what the councillors told us.