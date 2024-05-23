WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • $10K in cash, drugs seized during traffic stop: RCMP

    Items seized by Thompson RCMP during traffic stop pictured on May 23, 2024 (Thompson RCMP) Items seized by Thompson RCMP during traffic stop pictured on May 23, 2024 (Thompson RCMP)
    Share

    A traffic stop in Thompson has resulted in a large cash and drug seizure.

    On May 17, around 3:00 p.m., Thompson RCMP searched a vehicle on Thompson Drive South and the two occupants in it.

    Police said it discovered a loaded handgun with an extended magazine in the passenger’s waistband.

    Officers also discovered 113 grams of cocaine and $10,000 in cash, and drug paraphernalia.

    The 69 year-old male driver from Thompson is now facing a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

    He has been released from custody and has an upcoming court date.

    The passenger, a 27-year-old from Windsor, Ontario, has been charged with more than 10 drug and firearm offences, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of a weapon obtained by crime.

    He remains in custody.

    The charges have not been proven in court.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal-area high school students protest 'sexist' dress code

    Approximately 50 Montreal-area students — the vast majority of them female — were suspended Wednesday after their school deemed the shorts they were wearing were too short. On Thursday, several students staged a walk-out to protest what they believe is a "sexist" dress code that unfairly targets girls.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News