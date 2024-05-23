$10K in cash, drugs seized during traffic stop: RCMP

A traffic stop in Thompson has resulted in a large cash and drug seizure.

On May 17, around 3:00 p.m., Thompson RCMP searched a vehicle on Thompson Drive South and the two occupants in it.

Police said it discovered a loaded handgun with an extended magazine in the passenger’s waistband.

Officers also discovered 113 grams of cocaine and $10,000 in cash, and drug paraphernalia.

The 69 year-old male driver from Thompson is now facing a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He has been released from custody and has an upcoming court date.

The passenger, a 27-year-old from Windsor, Ontario, has been charged with more than 10 drug and firearm offences, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of a weapon obtained by crime.

He remains in custody.

The charges have not been proven in court.