$10K in cash, drugs seized during traffic stop: RCMP
A traffic stop in Thompson has resulted in a large cash and drug seizure.
On May 17, around 3:00 p.m., Thompson RCMP searched a vehicle on Thompson Drive South and the two occupants in it.
Police said it discovered a loaded handgun with an extended magazine in the passenger’s waistband.
Officers also discovered 113 grams of cocaine and $10,000 in cash, and drug paraphernalia.
The 69 year-old male driver from Thompson is now facing a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
He has been released from custody and has an upcoming court date.
The passenger, a 27-year-old from Windsor, Ontario, has been charged with more than 10 drug and firearm offences, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of a weapon obtained by crime.
He remains in custody.
The charges have not been proven in court.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hackers release corporate data stolen from London Drugs
Retailer London Drugs says cybercriminals who stole files from its corporate head office last month have released some of the data after it refused to pay a ransom.
Toronto man falls off his chair after seeing $70M Lotto Max win in his bank account
A Toronto man who won $70 million in a recent Lotto Max draw literally fell off his chair when he saw the funds in his bank account.
Montreal-area high school students protest 'sexist' dress code
Approximately 50 Montreal-area students — the vast majority of them female — were suspended Wednesday after their school deemed the shorts they were wearing were too short. On Thursday, several students staged a walk-out to protest what they believe is a "sexist" dress code that unfairly targets girls.
'Looking over our shoulders': A killing looms large in a little B.C. town
Something shifted in the pretty little village of Lumby, B.C., after Tatjana Stefanski vanished. It used to be the sort of place where parents let their kids roam free or play in the local creek, but everything has changed.
What is 'slapped cheek disease' and should parents be concerned?
Despite its rough name, experts say most cases of 'slapped cheek disease' are mild and not a cause for concern.
Unknown Newfoundland soldier from the First World War heads back home from France after 100 years
Canadian soldiers and government officials arrived in northeastern France this week for a historic mission: returning an unknown Newfoundland soldier back home.
'I won't stop,' Celine Dion says in trailer for upcoming doc about her health woes
Celine Dion's fans are getting a first glimpse of the superstar's struggle with a rare neurological disorder in an emotional trailer for an upcoming documentary about her career and life.
Rapper Sean Kingston's home raided by SWAT; mother arrested on fraud and theft charges
A SWAT team raided rapper Sean Kingston's rented South Florida mansion on Thursday and arrested his mother on fraud and theft charges that an attorney says stem partly from the installation of a massive TV at the home.
Tim Meadows pledges not to shave until the Oilers win the cup, who are the team's other famous fans?
An unlikely celebrity emerged from social media to cheer on the Edmonton Oilers as they face the Dallas Stars tonight in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Here's a look at the tentative deal on the table for Sask. teachers
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) revealed details of the latest offer from the province on Thursday, following two days of virtual town halls between the federation and its members.
-
Sask. premier pledges to fix lone road to Cumberland House, despite cutting northern highway budget
The mayor and councillors of Cumberland House have declared a state of emergency over the poor state of the only road in and out of town — Saskatchewan Highway 123.
-
'Beauty and the Beast' set to take the stage of Regina's Darke Hall
A classic Disney fairy tale is all set to take to the stage of Darke Hall in Regina this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. premier pledges to fix lone road to Cumberland House, despite cutting northern highway budget
The mayor and councillors of Cumberland House have declared a state of emergency over the poor state of the only road in and out of town — Saskatchewan Highway 123.
-
Sask. unveils 'NASA-style' Virtual Health Hub for remote medical care
Rural and northern communities facing eight-hour or longer drives for routine trips to the doctor could soon be a thing of the past.
-
Teen boy faces arson charge after multiple vehicles burned in Saskatoon
A 16-year-old boy is facing an arson charge after multiple vehicles were lit on fire early Thursday morning.
Edmonton
-
'It broke me': Friend mourns death of slain Edmonton teen
One person has been charged in the death of an Edmonton teen earlier this week.
-
Student bear-sprayed at Sherwood Park high school: RCMP
Two teen boys have been arrested after a bear spray incident at a Sherwood Park high school.
-
Municipal leaders say Bill 20 set to make local politics 'unrecognizable' despite changes tabled Thursday
After weeks of criticism and condemnation from Alberta's municipal leaders, the province has made some changes to its controversial bill granting cabinet more power over local politics.
Calgary
-
Calgary Philharmonic takes action following investigation into 'deeply troubling' comments by 2 musicians
The Calgary Philharmonic has confirmed its taking action after controversial online comments made by two members of the orchestra.
-
Most new fires reported in Calgary Forest Area: Alberta Wildfire
Wildfire officials keeping an eye on Alberta's forests say there's been an alarming number of fires, with most of them found in the Calgary Forest Area over the long weekend.
-
Second driver sought as Calgary police investigate deadly Forest Heights hit-and-run
Calgary police are looking for the driver of a second vehicle as they investigate a deadly hit-and-run in the community of Forest Heights.
Toronto
-
Toronto city staff to explore how to ramp up construction on Gardiner Expressway
Toronto City Council has approved a motion that could ramp up construction on the Gardiner Expressway.
-
Police ID suspect in downtown Toronto shooting that critically injured one man
Toronto police have identified the suspect wanted in connection with a downtown shooting Wednesday that left a man with critical injuries.
-
'All of this is about saving lives': GTHA police services launch annual anti-street racing campaign
Illegal street racing, stunt driving, and other dangerous driving practices on roads and highways in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area will not be tolerated this summer, say police.
Ottawa
-
Two popular programs at Algonquin College on the chopping block
It could be the end of an era for two popular programs at Algonquin College, as both the hairstyling and esthetician programs are on the chopping block.
-
Ottawa police investigating death of a gosling in Kanata
Ottawa police are investigating after someone allegedly stomped on a gosling in Kanata. Police say it appears that Canada geese laid eggs in the area, 'and on May 21, a suspect stomped on one of the hatched babies.'
-
Ottawa Valley independent grocers seeing increased business as shoppers seek alternative to Loblaws
Small and family-run grocers say they are seeing increased business during the month of May, the same time a boycott of Loblaws and its affiliated stores has been taking place.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area high school students protest 'sexist' dress code
Approximately 50 Montreal-area students — the vast majority of them female — were suspended Wednesday after their school deemed the shorts they were wearing were too short. On Thursday, several students staged a walk-out to protest what they believe is a "sexist" dress code that unfairly targets girls.
-
Montreal's Plateau residents calling for increased security after triple homicide
There are growing calls for more security in Montreal, following a triple homicide in the Plateau on Tuesday, and multiple other violent deaths in recent weeks.
-
'I maintain my innocence': Quebec cardinal releases video to clear his name after sex-abuse allegations
Two days after a Vatican-mandated investigation found no evidence that Gerald Lacroix committed sexual abuse, the Quebec cardinal released a video statement saying he did nothing wrong.
Atlantic
-
Thunderstorms produce lightning, downpours; risk continues into Thursday evening and night
The combination of warm, humid air that has built up this week along with an arriving cold front from the west has triggered rounds of thunderstorms in the Maritimes.
-
National Hurricane Center issues 2024 forecast
The National Hurricane Center of the United States has issued their forecast for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season
-
N.S. government reaches settlement agreement with Northern Pulp
More than two years after British Columbia-based Paper Excellence, owners of Northern Pulp – the idled pulp mill in Pictou County – filed a lawsuit against the Nova Scotia government, the two parties have reportedly reached a settlement agreement.
Vancouver
-
Hackers release corporate data stolen from London Drugs
Retailer London Drugs says cybercriminals who stole files from its corporate head office last month have released some of the data after it refused to pay a ransom.
-
'A lot of disappointed fans': Lionel Messi will not play against Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday
When a record-breaking crowd fills BC Place on Saturday they won't be seeing superstar Lionel Messi play, according to a statement from the Vancouver Whitecaps.
-
'He’s going to run out of time': The campaign to find living kidney donor for Surrey father
Two years ago, as they were preparing to celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary, Dave and Carla Jung got devastating news.
Vancouver Island
-
Hackers release corporate data stolen from London Drugs
Retailer London Drugs says cybercriminals who stole files from its corporate head office last month have released some of the data after it refused to pay a ransom.
-
Mounties investigating after woman found unconscious in stolen car in Langford, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island say a 29-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday after she was found unconscious in the driver's seat of a stolen vehicle.
-
'It's over': Minister says B.C.'s decision on Surrey police transition upheld in court
The B.C. Supreme Court has ruled in the provincial government's favour on the City of Surrey's legal challenge to its ongoing transition to a municipal police force, according to B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
N.L.
-
Unknown Newfoundland soldier from the First World War heads back home from France after 100 years
Canadian soldiers and government officials arrived in northeastern France this week for a historic mission: returning an unknown Newfoundland soldier back home.
-
Newfoundland grandmothers can wail on the accordion. A historian wants them on stage
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.
-
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
Northern Ontario
-
Waste from mill worsening mercury contamination in river near Grassy Narrows: study
Industrial discharge from a paper mill in northern Ontario is exacerbating mercury contamination in a river system near a First Nation that has been plagued with mercury poisoning for decades, a new study suggests.
-
Toronto man falls off his chair after seeing $70M Lotto Max win in his bank account
A Toronto man who won $70 million in a recent Lotto Max draw literally fell off his chair when he saw the funds in his bank account.
-
Northern Ont. police seize weapons, $200K in drugs, Toronto pair charged
Three people, including two from Toronto, have been arrested in northern Ontario and Ontario Provincial Police have seized a haul of drugs, weapons and other items.
Barrie
-
Child struck by recycling truck in Barrie neighbourhood
A child has been hospitalized in serious condition after being struck by a recycling truck in a Barrie neighbourhood.
-
Victim reads powerful statement at sentencing hearing for Barrie couple convicted of sex crimes
The sentencing hearing for a Barrie couple convicted of sex crimes involving a child got underway on Thursday, with the victim describing physical scars and psychological struggles endured during and since the offence.
-
Man, 67, dies following e-bike crash at family gathering over long weekend
Provincial police say a 67-year-old man who crashed on an e-bike over the long weekend has died.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo sees 5.5% population growth, Kitchener breaks 300,000 mark
2023 was a big year for population growth in the Region of Waterloo.
-
Automated waste collection coming to Waterloo Region
Big changes are coming to Waterloo Region waste collection.
-
Protestors demand meeting with MPP over potential Wilmot land acquisition
A group of protestors, worried about Waterloo Region’s efforts to buy or expropriate land in Wilmot Township, took their concerns right to the door of MPP Mike Harris on Thursday.
London
-
Londoners sound off about prohibiting gas lawn mowers and yard equipment after 6 p.m.
Feedback has been pouring into city hall after the Civic Works Committee discussed changes to the Sound By-law that would further limit the use of gas powered lawn equipment.
-
Murder retrial underway in case involving bird dog rivals
The retrial of a man previously found guilty of murdering a bird dog rival is underway in St. Thomas, Ont. with the accused, Boris Panovski, denying any wrongdoing.
-
Richmond and Dundas office tower to become apartments
An office building at the heart of London’s core will soon house people, as the City of London announced its first office-to-residential conversion project on Thursday.