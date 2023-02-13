11 people hit with bear spray on bus, at store and at rec centre: Winnipeg police

Two teenagers have been charged after they allegedly discharged bear spray in three locations in Winnipeg on Sunday, including a city bus.

According to police, officers were called to Sargent Avenue and Empress Street for reports that bear spray was discharged on the bus. When they arrived, they found seven people were sprayed. The victims ranged in age from 12 to 60 years old, and included the bus driver.

Police allege the suspects ran from the bus and attended a store in the 1000 block of Empress Street and allegedly sprayed three more people before fleeing the scene. The three people sprayed ranged in age from 16 to 52 years old.

Officers were then called to a rec centre in the 400 block of Langside Street, where a staff member was sprayed with bear spray and another person was slapped in the face. Police saw two teenagers outside of the building holding bear spray cans when they arrived. The teens ran, but were caught by police.

Officers said they seized four cans of bear spray from the teens.

They allege all 11 people hit with bear spray were not known to the suspects and no motive has been identified.

A 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old male were each charged with 11 counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon. The 16-year-old was also charged with assaulting a peace officer and identity fraud to avoid arrest or obstruct justice.

The pair were detained in custody and charges have not been proven in court.