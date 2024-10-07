WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • 11-year-old girl found safe: Winnipeg police

    A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser is shown in an undated file image. (CTV News Winnipeg) A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser is shown in an undated file image. (CTV News Winnipeg)
    An 11-year-old girl who was reported missing on Monday has been found.

    Winnipeg police said the child, who was last seen on Sept. 26 near Edderton Avenue and Derek Street, was located safe on Tuesday.

    CTV Winnipeg have removed the girl’s name and photo, because she is a minor.

