Twelve Manitobans are set to receive the Order of Manitoba, the province’s highest honour, on Thursday.

The recipients have been appointed by the chancellor of the order, Lt.-Gov. Janice C. Filmon, based on the recommendations of an advisory council. They will be invested into the order at a ceremony at 4 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building.

“To reflect on the exceptional leadership and commitment to community demonstrated by the women and men being recognized this year is both gratifying and humbling,” Filmon said in a news release.

“Whether their contributions are felt here at home or on the world stage, each epitomizes the abundance of talent and spirit of giving that Manitobans are known for.”

The Order of Manitoba was created 19 years ago in order to recognize Manitobans who have enriched the province and its residents from a social, cultural or economic perspective.

The 12 people receiving the order on Thursday have wide ranging achievements in areas that include advocacy, education and medicine. The 2018 recipients include: