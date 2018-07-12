Featured
12 Manitobans to receive Order of Manitoba on Thursday
The recipients have been appointed by the chancellor of the order, Lt.-Gov. Janice C. Filmon, pictured at right in a CTV file image.
Twelve Manitobans are set to receive the Order of Manitoba, the province’s highest honour, on Thursday.
The recipients have been appointed by the chancellor of the order, Lt.-Gov. Janice C. Filmon, based on the recommendations of an advisory council. They will be invested into the order at a ceremony at 4 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building.
“To reflect on the exceptional leadership and commitment to community demonstrated by the women and men being recognized this year is both gratifying and humbling,” Filmon said in a news release.
“Whether their contributions are felt here at home or on the world stage, each epitomizes the abundance of talent and spirit of giving that Manitobans are known for.”
The Order of Manitoba was created 19 years ago in order to recognize Manitobans who have enriched the province and its residents from a social, cultural or economic perspective.
The 12 people receiving the order on Thursday have wide ranging achievements in areas that include advocacy, education and medicine. The 2018 recipients include:
- David Barnard, the presidents and vice-chancellor of the University of Manitoba
- Michael P. B. Belhumeur who is a Métis elder and military veteran. Belhumeur is the co-founder of the Urban Knights and Ladies Volunteer Veterans Ambassadors Peace Patrol of Manitoba
- Jacqueline Blay, an award-winning Francophone historian
- Barbara Bruce who devoted her life to working with and for the Métis nation and First Nations’ communities and organizations
- Dr. Sara J. Israels, a pediatric hematologist and oncologist
- Robert T. Kristjanson who is a commercial fisher. He helped to raise public awareness of the algae problem on Lake Winnipeg
- William (Bill) Loewen whose career in business includes innovation and commercial success in computer services and electronic commerce
- Bernice Marmel an advocate for seniors, affordable housing and low-income Manitobans
- Robb Nash who has used music to help influence young people, by performing at schools, reservations and detention centres across Canada
- Ken Opaleke, the executive director of the West Broadway Youth Outreach
- Dr. Grant N. Pierce whose research in cardiovascular medicine brought acclaim to the province
- Dr. Cheryl Rockman-Greenberg, physician and researcher.