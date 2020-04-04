WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba and the opening of a self-isolation centre during a news conference Saturday morning.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer, said there are no additional deaths, but ten are in hospital, with six in intensive care.

The 12 new cases brings Manitoba's total to 194 probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases.

So far, two people have died, and 17 have recovered from COVID-19 in the province.

According to Roussin, as of April 4, a total of 12,514 tests have been performed.

ISOLATION CENTRES

Roussin said isolation centres are being established for those who may require some additional support as they self-isolate.

The centres will house individuals who may have been exposed or who are COVID positive and require a place to self-isolate.

The first centre has been set up in a Winnipeg hotel and is starting to accept individuals.

HEALTHCARE WORKERS

Lanette Siragusa of Shared Health said 14 of the 194 cases in the province are healthcare workers. She noted some of the healthcare cases are related to travel.

Twelve of the infected healthcare workers are from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, and the other two are from the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority.

One of the healthcare workers from the Interlake region was from the Selkirk Regional Health Centre, and the other was from the Betel Home in Gimli.

Roussin said testing has been completed on the residents of Betel Home, with no one testing positive for COVID-19.

CAMPGROUNDS

The Manitoba government is postponing the remaining dates for making campground reservations.

Sessions scheduled for April 6 and April 8 will be rescheduled later.

The province said existing campground, group-use and yurt reservations are still valid, but may be cancelled if the situation changes.