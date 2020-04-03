WINNIPEG -- At a news conference on Friday, provincial health officials announced there has been in a second death in Manitoba related to COVID-19.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief public health officer, said the second death was a man in his 50s from Winnipeg who had underlying health conditions.

Roussin announced another 15 cases have been confirmed, bringing Manitoba's total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive COVID-19 cases to 182.

Roussin said nine people are in hospital, six of them are in intensive care. Eleven people have recovered from COVID-19.

On Thursday, Cadham Provincial Laboratory performed 634 tests. As of Friday, almost 12,000 tests have been performed.

RESPONDING TO CALLS FOR DONATIONS

Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer for Shared Health, said eight companies have responded to the province's call for donations of medical supplies.

A day after asking for additional supplies, the healthcare system received 2,570 N95 masks, 3,110 surgical and procedure masks, 9,300 gloves and 202 bottles of hand sanitizer.

The healthcare system is accepting a variety of donation items including:

N95 respirators, both hospital and industrial grade;

Surgical/procedure masks;

Disposable gowns; and

Disinfectants and cleaners.

All donated supplies must be in original packaging and in clean and useable condition. Expired products can't be used.

For more information on donating, people can visit the Shared Health website or they can call 1-833-408-0101.

CHANGES TO TESTING SITES

A second community drive-thru testing site has opened in Winnipeg as of Friday in the Manitoba Public Insurance centre at 1284 Main St. It will be opened from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

Winnipeg also has location at Mount Carmel Clinic at 886 Main St., Access Winnipeg West, 280 Booth Dr., and MPI's Bison Drive Service Centre at 15 Barnes St.

With the new drive-thru site opened, the testing sites at Access Transcona and Access Fort Garry have been closed.

Health officials are reminding people that they must have a referral to go to a testing site. Any person who is concerned about having COVID-19 can call Health Links at 204-788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257.

If people want information about all locations they can visit the province's website.