12-year-old boys arrested in connection with gun threats at two Manitoba schools

Two Manitoba boys are facing charges after RCMP responded to two separate incidents involving guns at two different schools in western Manitoba.

Manitoba RCMP said both incidents happened Tuesday.

In the first, a youth threatened to bring a gun to school in the RM of Portage la Prairie. They were detained, and no firearm was found.

Police investigated, and found the suspect had also assaulted and threatened two other kids earlier in the day.

A 12-year-old boy is facing charges of assault with a weapon, assault and three counts of uttering threats.

In the second incident, another youth reportedly threatened other students at a school in the RM of Alonsa, which is about 125 kilometres north of where the first incident happened.

Mounties found a 12-year-old boy at his home and arrested him.

He faces charges of uttering threats.

The two incidents are not connected, police said.

Both youths were released from custody and have upcoming court dates.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

“Every time a threat is made at a school we respond immediately and investigate thoroughly as these cases are not taken lightly,” Corporal Julie Courchaine with the Manitoba RCMP said in a news release.

“It’s important for parents and guardians to sit down with their children and talk about the seriousness of making threats in person or online as their actions can lead to criminal charges.”