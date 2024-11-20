WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Essential mail pick-up and drop-off locations opening across Manitoba

    The Norquay Building in Winnipeg is seen on Nov. 20, 2024. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg) The Norquay Building in Winnipeg is seen on Nov. 20, 2024. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)
    The Manitoba government has opened multiple offices around the province to ensure cheques and other essential mail is still delivered.

    The locations, created due to the ongoing Canada Post strike, will be open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

    The essential mail and cheques that can be picked up include refunds, income supplement cheques, and disability support cheques.

    Anyone picking up mail must present one valid piece of government-issued photo identification or two pieces of non-photo identification that have their name and address.

    In Winnipeg, cheques can be picked up and dropped off in the basement of the Norquay Building at 401 York Avenue. A full list of locations outside of Winnipeg can be found online.

