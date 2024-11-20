U of M to review communication protocols after armed man spotted on campus

The University of Manitoba is reviewing its communication protocols after some concerns were expressed over the response to an armed male on campus on Tuesday.

Winnipeg police responded to reports of a man armed with a large knife Tuesday morning. While the situation was later resolved, no arrests have been made.

Classes were cancelled, however, some students wished information about the situation was communicated quicker.

In an email sent to the campus community on Wednesday and obtained by CTV News Winnipeg, Michael Benarroch, president and vice chancellor of the university, along with Diane Hiebert-Murphy, provost and academic vice president, acknowledged the day caused distress for students and staff.

“We are aware of concerns that information was not shared quickly enough,” the pair wrote in their statement. “As with any event of this nature, we will review the effectiveness and efficiency of our relevant protocols to ensure our processes align with our commitment to a safe and supportive environment.”

The statement said information was sent out through multiple channels, including by email, on the university’s website, through a loudspeaker on campus, and the university’s social media channels.

They added support is available to students and employees feeling stressed.

Winnipeg police continue to investigate the incident.

-With files from CTV's Devon McKendrick