How parents can keep their kids safe on Roblox

The popular video game Roblox has recently announced new parental controls to help prevent child exploitation; however, one expert says more still needs to be done.

Stephen Sauer, director of Cybertip.ca, explained that Roblox is a game marketed towards kids that allows users to interact and direct message each other.

“There’s really no user identification or nothing that ensures that the individuals that you’re speaking with are other children,” he said.

“There could be any number of users on this platform that are utilizing it to connect and even exploit kids.”

Sauer said the game has now made changes so that those under the age of 13 can no longer direct message other users.

He noted that this is a step forward; however, it's still treating those over the age of 13 like they are adults.

“Other platforms we know of, like TikTok, have restricted the ability for anyone under 16 to direct message other users,” he said.

Sauer said he thinks Roblox should raise the age to at least 16 years old, adding that direct messaging is not a necessary part of the game’s experience.

“You can certainly game with other individuals without having that ability to connect with them on a one-to-one level,” he said.

“This is where we’re seeing steady rises in reports related to children being exploited through their connection on Roblox.”

Sauer said 50 per cent of the incidents reported to Cybertip.ca connected to Roblox involve someone over the age of 13.

“So we know it’s not going to protect all kids.”

