12-year-old facing charges following attack, robbery with machete

A 12-year-old is facing charges following a robbery and assault with a machete in Winnipeg’s downtown area on Friday.

The incident began around 4:45 p.m. in the area of Spence Street and Cumberland Avenue, when two male youths confronted a 17-year-old male, who was known to them.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, a 16-year-old female tried to intervene but was assaulted and pushed away. She did not require any medical help.

Officers said the situation escalated and the suspects brandished a machete, demanding the 17-year-old give them his property. Police allege the victim obliged, but was assaulted with a machete and sustained a serious injury to his face. The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable condition.

Police arrested one of the youths in the 600 block of Langside Street. Officers also recovered the victim’s stolen property.

A 12-year-old male is facing charges of robbery, assault and aggravated assault.

He was released on an undertaking and turned over to adult custody.

The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate and asks anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.