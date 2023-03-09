12-year-old girl arrested after truck stolen in Thompson

RCMP in Thompson has arrested two female youths after they allegedly stole a truck and drove it dangerously around the community.

According to RCMP, officers were called to a report of a truck that was stolen from a home in Thompson at approximately 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday. RCMP said the truck was left running in the driveway at the time it was stolen.

When the truck was being driven away from the home, it got stuck in a snowbank at Waterloo Avenue and Brandon Crescent. RCMP said another vehicle stopped to assist, but the stolen truck managed to get out of the snowbank and sideswiped the other car, giving a passenger in the other vehicle minor injuries.

The truck began driving erratically towards Thompson. Mounties found the truck and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and continued speeding, almost hitting other cars. Mounties stopped the chase due to the dangerous driving and the risk to public safety.

The truck was later found stuck in the snow on Station Road, and two youths were arrested without incident.

One of the youths was 11, RCMP said, and could not be charged.

The second youth, aged 12, is facing multiple charges, including dangerous driving causing bodily harm, flight from police and theft of a motor vehicle.

RCMP continue to investigate.