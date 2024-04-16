WINNIPEG
12-year-old girl finds shotgun on Manitoba beach

A sawed-off shotgun found on a beach in Gimli, Man. is shown in an undated photo provided by Manitoba RCMP. A sawed-off shotgun found on a beach in Gimli, Man. is shown in an undated photo provided by Manitoba RCMP.
Police are investigating after a 12-year-old girl found a sawed-off shotgun on a Manitoba beach.

Gimli RCMP got a report Saturday afternoon of a firearm found on the shore of Lake Winnipeg near North Lake Street and Vaughan Avenue.

Mounties say a family was cleaning garbage off the beach near their cottage when a 12-year-old girl found the gun.

Police were called immediately.

Officers arrived and seized the firearm. They say it was rusted shut, so police had to disassemble it at the RCMP detachment, and they found it was not loaded.

Mounties continue to investigate to find out where the gun came from and whether it is connected to any criminal activity.

