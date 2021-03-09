WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials have announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 variants in Manitoba.

On Tuesday, officials said in the daily news bulletin that five new cases of the B.1.1.7 variant have been found and eight cases of the B.1.3.5.1 variant have also been confirmed.

The B.1.1.7 variant was first identified in the United Kingdom while the B.1.3.5.1 variant was first located in South Africa.

Officials said the B.1.3.5.1 variant was found through retroactive screening of samples from February and they added there doesn't appear to be any community transmission.

Of the cases identified, the province said they are from Winnipeg and the majority are linked to travel or close contact.

So far, there have been eight B.1.1.7 variant cases and 14 B.1.3.5.1 variants.

The province also announced one new death and 66 new cases. One previously announced death and four previously announced cases were removed due to a data correction.

The death was a woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg area.

The Northern Health Region continued to have the highest number of new cases with 36, while Winnipeg had 19. The Southern Health Region had seven cases, four were from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region and the Prairie Mountain Health Region had zero new cases.

There have been 907 deaths and 32,350 cases since March 2020.

The five-day test positivity rate is 3.8 per cent across the province and 2.7 per cent in Winnipeg.

Manitoba currently has 1,153 active cases and 30,290 people have recovered.

There are 55 people in hospital with active cases of COVID-19; 10 of those people are in intensive care.

There are another 108 people in hospital who are no longer infectious but still require care, including 12 in ICU.

On Monday, 1,235 tests were performed, bringing the total to 539,998 since February 2020.