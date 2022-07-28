13-year-old injured in shooting: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police dealt with a slew of calls Wednesday which included a gun call downtown, a shooting in William Whyte and an assault and robbery in Seven Oaks.

Police say the first call came in at 1:23 a.m., with reports that a woman was going to shoot someone in an apartment building in the 400 block of Kennedy Street. When they arrived, police arrested a man and woman, and chased a third male suspect up on the roof of the building.

Police say that man was found to be in possession of a .22 calibre handgun and 19 "rocks" of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $480. Officers searched the apartment and also found a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun.

Investigators believe an argument in the suite escalated to a point where two suspects armed themselves – with one pointing the shotgun at a woman and the other loading the handgun with ammunition before police arrival.

18-year-old Theodore Christopher Anderson faces several weapons and drug-related charges. He remains behind bars. A 20-year-old woman faces weapons charges, and a 20-year-old man was released without charge.

Then, just before 2:00 a.m., emergency crews responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Boyd Avenue. There, officers found an injured 13-year-old boy. He was rushed to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

Police say they believe that a group in the area had confronted the victim, at which time he was assaulted and shot.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Finally, around 10:30 p.m. police responded to an assault in the 1600 block of Main Street. A passerby had seen a group of youths assaulting an older man on the ground.

Officers arrived to find the 68-year-old male victim and two male suspects. The victim was injured during the robbery and was taken to hospital in stable condition. One suspect was arrested without incident, while the other attempted to run. The second suspect was uncooperative and had to be tasered in order to be brought in.

Investigators say the victim was not known to the suspects. They believe he had been assaulted without provocation when the suspects asked for a cigarette.

Two Winnipeg males, aged 14 and 20, face robbery charges. They have been released on an Undertaking. All charges have yet to be proven in court.