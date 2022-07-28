13-year-old injured in shooting: Winnipeg police

Police on scene in the city's North End. Police on scene in the city's North End.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

After pandemic pivots, where have Canadian workers gone?

Restaurants, airlines, schools and nursing homes are at the sharp end of a labour crunch that's afflicted employers all year long. Others, grappling with burnout in precarious or stressful work environments, simply walked away. So if workers are leaving their jobs, where are they going?

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island