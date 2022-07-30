13-year-old Winnipeg boy missing in Thompson: RCMP

Thompson RCMP are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy from Winnipeg.

Officers say Khellen Kirkness travelled to Thompson to visit family. He was last seen on July 26, 2022, leaving a house on Sandpiper Crescent to go visit friends.

Mounties say he has yet to return home, but sightings of Kirkness have been reported throughout Thompson in the past few days. He has not made any contact with family or police.

Kirkness is approximately 5'8", 130 lbs, with black hair & brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black hoodie, black gym pants and black runners.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also send a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.