13-year-old Winnipegger starring in Christmas movie alongside Desperate Housewives stars
A 13-year-old Winnipegger is set to appear in a Hallmark Christmas movie next month alongside some ‘Desperate Housewives’ stars.
Sophia Bachart, 13, is playing the daughter of Terri Hatcher and James Denton in the upcoming film ‘A Kiss for Christmas.’ She described her character as a sporty teen who loves soccer.
The Hallmark movie has been shooting in various areas in Winnipeg this fall, including in the Exchange District and outside the RBC Convention Centre.
Bachart said the film has a different spin than the usual Hallmark movies.
“It’s not really a usual Hallmark movie, I guess,” she said.
“It’s just different than the normal ones that you would see on TV.”
Bachart said she’s had an “awesome” experience working on this movie.
She added that everyone in the cast and crew was extremely kind and funny.
“They all really helped me grow as an actor, especially Terri and James, because they would give me, not really lessons, but little teachings,” she explained.
“They really showed me how important improv is on set.”
Bachart said working on a movie set is a lot of fun.
“Really, everyone just collaborates together and they’re all super nice and super funny. We’re able to make jokes,” she said.
“It’s just a really fun environment to be in. I love it so much.”
Bachart began her acting career with the Manitoba Theatre for Young People. She has also appeared in the Lifetime movie ‘No Time Like Christmas.’
Bachart said her career goal is to get into a Marvel movie one day.
‘A Kiss for Christmas’ is set to premiere next month. Bachart said she can’t wait to watch it with her family.
- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.
William Shatner, TV's Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
