WINNIPEG -- With several incidents involving gunfire and multiple stabbings, the Winnipeg Police Service said it's been extremely busy.

In the 24 hour period from Saturday morning, until Sunday morning, police attended to 14 reports of gunfire, one person with a gunshot wound and four stabbings.

Here is a timeline of events, according to WPS:

Saturday, 10:55 a.m., officers responded to a report that a woman had been stabbed on Pacific Avenue. The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition but has since been stabilized. Police later arrested a woman and charged her with aggravated assault.

At 3:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots on Bannatyne Avenue. The WPS Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate this incident.

At 8:20 p.m., officers attended Sargent Avenue and Furby Street for a man that had been shot. The victim is recovering in hospital, and the Major Crimes Unit is continuing with the investigation.

At 9:55 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots on Dufferin Avenue. The WPS Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate this incident.

At 10:55 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man spotted with a gun on Sutton Ave. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

At11:20 p.m., officers responded to a man that had been stabbed in the 500 block of Portage Avenue. The victim is recovering in hospital, and the Major Crimes Unit is continuing with the investigation.

Sunday, 1:45 a.m., officers responded to a man that had been stabbed on Mountain Avenue. The victim is recovering in hospital. Police detained one person.

Sunday, 1:50 a.m., officers responded to a man that had been stabbed on Logan Avenue. The victim is recovering in hospital, and the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Including the above incidents, WPS said officers responded to 14 reports of gunfire in the 24-hour period.

The Winnipeg Police Service is reminding Winnipeggers that it triages 911 on a priority basis and is thanking the public for their patience.