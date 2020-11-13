WINNIPEG -- Manitoba has passed more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic first struck the province. With the number of Manitobans who contract the virus and die from it climbing every day, the province’s top doctor is urging everybody to stay home.

On Friday Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, reported five more Manitobans had died due to COVID-19.

These include a woman in her 40s from the Northern Health Region, a woman in her 60s from the Interlake-Eastern region, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 80s from the Winnipeg region, and a woman in her 80s whose death is linked to the outbreak at the Maples Long Term Care Home.

Roussin said there have been 97 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past month. In total, the province has reported 137 deaths.

MORE THAN 430 CASES REPORTED ON FRIDAY

He also reported 437 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday morning, which brings the total number of cases in the province to 10,216. Three cases were removed from the total as they were out-of-province and due to a data correction.

The cases announced on Friday include:

33 cases in the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority;

28 cases in the Northern health region;

20 cases in Prairie Mountain Health;

96 cases in Southern Health-Santé Sud; and

260 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The province reported 3,772 people have recovered from COVID-19, with more than 6,000 active cases currently reported in Manitoba.

The current five-day test positivity rate in Manitoba is 11.6 per cent, the highest it has been yet in the province. The test positivity rate has been climbing steadily in Manitoba for the past week.

Within Winnipeg, the province reported the test positivity rate is 12.2 per cent.

There were 3,335 tests completed in Manitoba on Thursday.

SURGING CASES ‘STRIKE FEAR’ THROUGHOUT STRAINED HEALTH SYSTEM

The province has also seen hospitalizations surging, with 231 people in hospital with COVID_19 as of Friday, including 34 people in intensive care.

“Our healthcare system can’t sustain numbers like this daily – we are seeing serious strain on the health care system. Hospitals are nearing capacity,” Roussin said. “Healthcare providers are doing their best for Manitobans but are becoming overwhelmed.”

Lanette Sirgusa, the chief nursing officer for Shared Health, shared a message to Manitobans from a healthcare worker on the frontlines who said, “We don’t need your gratitude. We need you to wear a mask, and keep your distance and stop spreading this virus please.”

‘THE MESSAGE IS CLEAR’: TOP DOCTOR URGES MANITOBANS TO STAY HOME

Roussin said Manitobans need to step up right now to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Stay home. Socialize only with members with your household. Leave only for essential purposes,” he said, adding Manitobans should only be sending one member of the household out for shopping.

“The message is clear that we need to act right now.”