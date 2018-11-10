

CTV Winnipeg





UPDATE: Police now say a 17-year-old boy was killed on Saturday in Winnipeg’s West End.

Officers said they found the boy at a home on Sherburn Street just after midnight with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police said officers recovered a weapon and arrested a 15-year-old boy at the scene.

He is charged with manslaughter, causing death by criminal negligence and discharging a firearm in a reckless manner.

The accused is in custody, police said.

EARLIER: Homicide detectives are investigating what police call a 'serious incident' in the West End early Saturday morning.

Winnipeg police say they were called to a home on Sherburn St. near Wellington Ave. just after midnight.

They say officers were still on scene as of noon on Saturday.