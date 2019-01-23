

Jason Gaidola, CTV Winnipeg





One of two men found guilty of manslaughter in connection to the death of 29-year old, Jeanenne Fontaine was given his sentence Wednesday.

Christopher Brass was handed 15 years in prison in his role in Fontaine’s death. The jail term is concurrent with two previous life sentences Brass was given; one for first degree murder of the death of Daniel DiPaolo in Saskatchewan, another for second degree murder of the death of Bryer Prysiazniuk-Settee in Winnipeg.

Brass won’t be eligible for parole for a total a 40 years.

The Crown and the defense brought a joint recommendation for Brass’ sentence to Justice Gerald Chartier. Chartier said he “satisfied” with the recommendation.

“A young woman, innocent of any wrong doing was killed (in part)... because of a $45 drug debt,” Chartier said in court, when reading the presented evidence of the trial.

Fontaine’s friend, Melissa Stevenson said the she was pleased with the judge’s decision and justice was served. She said Brass must find a “clear mind” and “spirit.”

"I hope he finds that true warrior role. The true warrior role, the warrior role that protects women, that protects women, that honours our traditional way of life,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson said during the sentencing hearing that the young mother of three was like a butterfly – beautiful, small and strong.

In March of 2017, Fontaine was shot and left in her home, which was set on fire, after three men came to her house to collect on a drug debt her boyfriend owed.

Jason Meilleur, the other man found guilty of manslaughter, will have a sentencing hearing at a later date.

The third man, Malcolm Mitchell, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in a separate trial and is already serving a life sentence.