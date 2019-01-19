

Jason Gaidola, CTV Winnipeg





A jury handed guilty verdicts to two men in the connection to the death of Jeanenne Fontaine, 29.

Christopher Brass and Jason Meilleur were both found guilty of manslaughter in a Winnipeg courtroom Saturday afternoon after a nearly two-week trial.

"Her death has left us with a tremendous void in all of our lives,” said Melissa Stevenson, a friend of Fontaine’s said.

“A guilty verdict does not bring her back.”

In March of 2017 Fontaine was shot in the back of the head and left at her Aberdeen Avenue home, which was set on fire afterwards.

During the trial, the Crown argued Brass and Meilleur should be found guilty because they went to Fontaine's home with a plan to commit robbery over the debt.

But defence lawyers argued there was no evidence of a plan to commit robbery with a firearm.

Christopher Brass’s sentencing will be heard on January 23rd at 10 in the morning.

The sentence of Jason Meilleur is expected to be made on February 13th.

Fontaine was a cousin to 15-year-old Tina Fontaine, whose body was found in the Red River in August 2014.

-With a file from The Canadian Press