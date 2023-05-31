16 children, 1 adult sent to hospital after incident at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar

Seventeen people – most of whom are young students – have been taken to hospital after a fall during a field trip in Winnipeg.

Jay Shaw, assistant chief with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, said they received a 911 call shortly before 10 a.m. on Wednesday. He said 16 children – all of whom range in age from 10 to 11 years old – and one adult have been taken to hospital. Shaw said they were on a school field trip when they fell 15 to 20 feet while inside the Fort Gibraltar complex.

Three children were transported to hospital in unstable condition. The rest of the children and the one adult are in stable condition.

Shaw said he does not have further information at this time, but said there will be a briefing on the children's condition at the Winnipeg Children's Hospital at 2 p.m. CTV News will live-stream the event.

A parent of one of the children on the field trip told CTV News the group had been on a platform when it broke and several students fell. They said their child was not injured, but was there when it happened.

Chantelle Craig, a woman who lives in the area, said she was in her backyard Wednesday morning when she heard a siren.

"After that it was just ambulance after ambulance, and fire truck after fire truck," she said. "There was at least five ambulances, there was at least five fire trucks, police… It was all hands on deck."

She said she saw at least two children taken away on stretchers.

In a post on Twitter hours after the incident, Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham said he is deeply concerned.

"My thoughts are with those injured and their families," the mayor said in his tweet. "Grateful for the swift response from Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services."

This is a breaking news story. More to come.