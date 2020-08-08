WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials have identified 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The announcement comes from the province's COVID-19 Dashboard.

This brings the province's total number of lab-confirmed and probable positive cases to 507 since early March.

Twelve of the new cases are from the Prairie Mountain Health region and four are from the Southern Health region.

Nine people are in hospital right now due to the virus, three of them in intensive care.

The province has 148 active cases and 351 people have recovered from the virus.

The number of deaths in the province related to COVID-19 remains at eight.

On Friday, 1,263 tests were performed, bringing the total to 100,074 since early February.

The current test positivity rate is 1.23 per cent.

The drive-thru testing site in Steinbach is now open on Saturdays for the rest of the month from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only. People are told to call 204-346-7016 to book an appointment.