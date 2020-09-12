WINNIPEG -- Public health officials are advising of a possible COVID-19 exposure at Ecole New Era School in Brandon.

A person at the elementary school, located at 527 Louise Avenue, attended a grade 5/6 multi-age classroom with the virus on Friday, Sept. 11 from 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

According to the province, the virus was not contracted at school and the person only attended for a limited time while asymptomatic.

There are no close contacts connected to the case and public health officials have not advised anyone to self-isolate. People who were at the school are being asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

The province is deeming the exposure as low risk as physical distancing was maintained while at school and a mask was worn.

The school is not being elevated on the Pandemic Response System, given the low risk and lack of close contacts, said the province.

Brandon School Division said additional cleaning of high-touch areas is being done out of an abundance of caution.