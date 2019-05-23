Featured
17 victims identified following investigation into child abuse on Garden Hill First Nation
Manitoba RCMP are investigating multiple cases of child sexual and physical abuse in Garden Hill First Nation. File image.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, May 23, 2019 7:35AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, May 23, 2019 12:46PM CST
The RCMP said 17 victims, between the ages of 3 and 15, have been identified following an 11-month investigation into child sexual and physical abuse on Garden Hill First Nation.
Mounties said over 150 children were interviewed, but recognize the fact that there could be more victims.
Two men have been charged.
The Indigenous community is in northeastern Manitoba.
More information to come.