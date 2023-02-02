17-year-old arrested for double homicide in The Pas: RCMP

RCMP have arrested a 17-year-old male from Moose Lake in connection to a double homicide in The Pas last month.

Mounties say they were called to a home just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 15.

Officers found two victims, a 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old man, both with obvious signs of trauma. Both victims died from their injuries.

The RCMP Major Crime Services began the investigation, bringing in the forensic identification unit, search and rescue, and the emergency response team.

On Jan. 23 and Jan. 31, two men - aged 25 and 20 - were arrested and later released with no charges.

Then on Jan. 31, police arrested a 17-year-old boy from Moose Lake. He has been charged with two counts of Second Degree Murder and remains behind bars. All charges have yet to be proven in court.

RCMP said there is no known connection between the two victims and the youth charged in the homicide.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated.