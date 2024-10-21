WINNIPEG
17-year-old girl arrested after two teen boys attacked with machete outside Winnipeg school

A 17-year-old girl is facing charges in connection with a machete attack involving two teenage boys outside a Winnipeg school.

Police say they were called to the incident on Oct. 16 at around 11 a.m. outside a school in the 100 block of St. Mary's Road.

Investigators said a group of teens were involved in a physical fight off school property when one of them pulled out a machete and struck two other youths.

The victims, who were 15 and 18-year-old boys, sustained minor injuries because of the protection from their clothes and backpacks. They did not require medical attention.

School staff intervened and stopped the fight. They called police, but the accused ran away before officers arrived.

On Saturday, a 17-year-old girl was arrested. She faces assault and weapons-related charges.

She was released on an undertaking.

