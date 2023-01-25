17-year-old wanted in connection with double homicide, considered armed and dangerous.

Ernest Lloyd Campbell, a 17-year-old male from The Pas and Moose Lake area, is wanted on two charges of second-degree murder in connection with a double homicide in The Pas. RCMP are releasing his photo as there is reason to believe that the young person may be a danger to others and that the publication of information is necessary. (RCMP Handout)

