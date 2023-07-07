$17M Class action settlement for Manitoba Developmental Centre approved

A settlement for the class action lawsuit involving former residents of a home for people with developmental disabilities in Manitoba has been approved by the court.

Koskie Minsky LLP, the law firm representing residents in the suit, announced the approval on Friday.

“The settlement provides a $17 million fund for financial compensation to Class Members who allege they suffered certain harms, as well as the funding of several reconciliation initiatives,” a news release from the firm reads. “On May 25, 2023, the Court approved the settlement as fair, reasonable, and in the best interests of the Class.”

The lawsuit, which was settled in March, was filed in 2018 by David Weremy, who lived at the Manitoba Developmental Centre in the 1950s, '60s and '70s, and alleged he and others were abused at the facility.

At the MDC’s peak in the 1970s, 1,200 people were housed, but it is now home to fewer than 160. The province stopped accepting new residents in 1996, except for short-term and court ordered placements.

The province announced operations at MDC would be winding down, with its closure expected in 2024. Residents will be living in the community with additional support.

The settlement included a formal apology from Premier Heather Stefanson, which was read in the Manitoba legislature on June 1.

Class members include everyone who lived at MDC between July 1, 1951 and May 29, 2020, were alive as of October 31, 2016, and have not opted out of the suit. Accepted claim payments will likely range between $3,000 and $85,000.

More information about claims can be found online.